Thomas McColgan

Thomas “Butch” McColgan, 70, of Middletown, passed away peacefully Sept. 7, 2023, at Riverview Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Butch was born March 3, 1953, in New York to his mother Muriel. He grew up in Brooklyn alongside his three younger sisters, Stacy, Patricia and Muriel. He often spoke fondly of being surrounded by his many aunts and uncles during his childhood.

In 1970, while bowling with friends, Butch met Elaine Gorra and in a love’s instant, they knew they were meant to be together. In 1973, the two were married and shared 50 wonderful years together with countless memories, raising two beautiful children, Thomas and Michelle.

Butch worked as a skilled elevator mechanic at Otis Elevator in Manhattan and was a proud member of Local-1. Throughout his career at Otis, he met many people who began as strangers only to become lifelong friends. In 2008, after 35 dedicated years of service, Butch retired on his 55th birthday to a grateful family.

He was a longtime member of Middletown Elks Lodge 2179.

Throughout his life, and in retirement, Butch preferred simple pleasures. He had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge. He often spent his spare time reading books, researching horses and watching Yankees baseball. Butch was generous in spirit, funny, kind and quick-witted. He loved to play cards with his friends and always had a great story or joke to tell. He always spoke fondly of his lifelong friends and Local-1 brothers with whom he kept in close contact.

Above all, Butch enjoyed the comfort of family and the regular opportunity to create memories with his adoring grandchildren, Norah and Dominick. Butch may have loved the simple things in life but the love for his family was fierce and deep.

He is survived by his soulmate and loving wife of 50 years, Elaine McColgan; sister Muriel McColgan; son Thomas and his wife Jennifer McColgan; daughter Michelle and her husband Anthony Primerano; and his beloved grandchildren, Norah and Dominick. Butch left behind his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nephews and nieces. He also leaves behind “Mittens,” his dear feline friend.

Butch was predeceased by his mother Muriel McColgan; sisters, Stacy McColgan and Patricia Elliott; mother-in-law Constance Gorra and father-in-law Albert Gorra.

Our sorrow is lightened knowing that Butch is at peace and surrounded by God’s love and family.

Visitation services were held Sept. 11 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home in Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy was offered Sept. 12 at Mary Mother of God Church, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Parking for Pete’s Sake, a charity that assists with the significant cost of parking and transportation at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and other specialized healthcare facilities. Online donations can be made at parkingforpetessake.org. Checks can be mailed to PFPS, 46 David Terrace, Red Bank, NJ 07701.

