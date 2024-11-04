Three Seek Reelection in Oceanport 

By Stephen Appezzato

OCEANPORT – This year, Councilmembers Michael O’Brien and William Deerin are running uncontested for another full term, while councilmember Patricia Cooper seeks a one-year unexpired term.

Oceanport operates under the borough form of municipal government in New Jersey, where six councilmembers and a mayor are elected by the public to serve three-year staggered terms and a four-year term, respectively.

Following our coverage of contested races, The Two River Times contacted uncontested candidates throughout our coverage area to provide readers an insight into their backgrounds and goals.

O’Brien and Cooper’s responses were lightly edited for style, Deerin did not provide a response by publication.

Two River Times: Please share your background and accomplishments. What prepares you to lead in your municipality?

Michael O’Brien



Michael O’Brien (R): My name is Michael O’Brien. I have been a resident of Oceanport with my wife and daughter for 14 years. During that time we have taken many opportunities to get involved in the community. I have been a soccer coach, basketball coach, director of the Shore Youth Girls Lacrosse program, and volunteer time with the Shore Regional Booster Club. I hold a bachelor’s degree in Economics and a Master’s in Business Administration – both from Rutgers University, where I was also the captain of the baseball team. I have served Oceanport as a councilman for the last 7 years. I look at problems from the position of the resident as well as a financial manager to produce creative solutions that are lasting. During my time as a councilman, I have chaired the finance and administration committee, which is largely responsible for the preparation and presentation of the annual budget. I have also been an integral part of the revitalization of our public works department as well as the contract negotiations for our police department, police chief, and waste services. From a recreation perspective, I have been involved in the improvements at Community Center Park, Old Wharf House, and Old Wharf Park. Upcoming improvements that I have helped facilitate include a revitalization of Trinity Park and a new all-abilities playground at Blackberry Bay Park. I am most proud of the work we have done at Maria Gatta Park, though. We built a world-class facility used by our local recreational teams and school teams as well as entities from other states – attracting thousands of new visitors every year to our town. The fields are also a financial success as the debt service initially incurred to build the project is satisfied by rental revenues. Recent and future improvements to the parks (lighting and permanent restrooms) will be funded through grants and sports wagering funds.

Patricia Cooper (R): My name is Patty Cooper. My husband, Gerry, and I have been residents of Oceanport for 34 years We have raised 3 children Trey, Michael and Anna here in Oceanport. I was involved in both Boy and Girl Scouts as well as the youth football and cheer programs when my children were growing up. I worked as a Pharmaceutical Representative during that time. I have had the pleasure to serve as costume designer for the Maple Place School Plays for over a decade. I returned to school and earned my Master’s in Education from Monmouth University. I have been teaching various grade levels over the last ten years. I have continued to serve on several volunteer committees within the town including First Aid, Planning Board and the Environmental Commission. I have been filling the role of councilwoman since Feb 2024. I would like the opportunity to continue that role for the next year in this unexpired term.

Patricia Cooper



TRT: What are your priorities for the upcoming term and how do you plan to address them?



O’Brien: My priorities for my third term are to continue to manage a conservative budget while addressing clear spending priorities within the borough, further develop our parks, improve access to our waterways for residents, and ensure that our emergency services are positioned to handle the growth we anticipate in Oceanport.

Cooper: My number one priority is Oceanport and its people.

The next several years are very important to Oceanport due to the expected development of over 300 acres between Oceanport and Eatontown by Netflix on Ft Monmouth as well as the proposed development at Monmouth Park.

It is important to view these projects with an outlook of turning an unused and underutilized area in town to one of major utilization. We know the area that will be developed and need to focus on a plan for areas for us to preserve as open space to balance the use. The community’s continued growth and improvement of outdoor areas around the Borough will remain one of the reasons Oceanport is a great place to live.





TRT: What do you see as the biggest challenge facing your municipality? How do you plan to address this challenge?



O’Brien: Oceanport’s greatest challenge is maintaining its small-town feel while also encouraging growth. Oceanport is a highly desirable place to live – we have excellent schools, world-class parks and water access, and a community that is active and caring. Growth is the byproduct of that demand and managing that, whether it comes in the form of new businesses or housing is something we are always thinking about.

Cooper: The development that will occur over the next 5-10 years will be our biggest challenge. How do we do it without the “small town“ feel of Oceanport being gone? The thing is, the essence of a “small town feel” is rooted in the community and its people. As Oceanport navigates through the challenges of upcoming development, it’s essential to maintain the connections and relationships that define our town.

Community engagement will be key in ensuring that new developments enhance, rather than detract from, the local character. Encouraging local volunteerism, fostering relationships with local businesses, and maintaining open lines of communication with residents will help preserve that sense of belonging.

William Deerin



Proper oversight is crucial to guide development in a way that complements the existing community. This includes planning spaces that encourage gatherings, enhancing public services, and ensuring that new facilities cater to the needs of residents while preserving the charm that draws people to Oceanport.

By working together, both community members and developers can find a balance that honors our town’s unique identity while accommodating growth. We need to focus on creating a future where both new and long-time residents can thrive, ensuring that the spirit of Oceanport continues to shine through.



TRT: How can leaders help increase public participation in local government?



O’Brien: Participation in local government requires one thing we all have in limited supply – time. We are a volunteer community and we encourage our residents to do whatever they can to be a part of it. We have volunteers (many of whom represent multiple generations of families) in our Fire Department and First Aid, historical committee, recreation committee, and environmental commission. But it doesn’t stop there, we have countless residents who may not be associated with an organized body, but still give their time and skills. While these volunteers may not be directly involved in governance, they are very much involved in the vitality of the borough.

Our borough employees do an excellent job of disseminating information to the public via the borough website, social media, and mailed newsletters. To many, they are the face of Oceanport. We encourage our police officers and DPW employees to engage with the public regularly and in proactive ways.

We try to make it as easy as possible for the public to participate in local government, but understand the demands and challenges competing for time. As a result, we are trying to do as much as we can to bring local government to the public.

Cooper: The number one way to increase public participation is to speak with residents when you are out at events in the community. Help to keep the residents informed and encourage them to get involved.

Our Borough does a good job airing our meetings live by computer and on Verizon. We have a great website, use social media and send a quarterly newsletter to keep our residents informed. We can try a few things to increase public participation. Community workshops and focus groups and community surveys and polls can help to gather residents’ opinions on various issues. This could help identify priorities and concerns within the community and provide opportunities for more in-depth conversation and encourage collaborative problem-solving.

