Tinton Falls Sets Safety Rules for Electric Bicycles, Scooters

TINTON FALLS – The borough has tightened safety regulations around the use and operation of electric bikes and scooters as these low-speed wheels become increasingly popular transportation options around the country.

The Tinton Falls Borough Council unanimously adopted an ordinance Aug. 12 establishing the new regulations for low-speed electric bicycles and scooters traveling at speeds under 20 mph. A New Jersey state law under Title 39 already covers electric vehicles that exceed that speed.

Borough officials said the ordinance aims to balance safety for bike riders, other vehicular traffic and pedestrians with the growing popularity of electric personal transportation.

“We need to change with the technology, change with the gadgets,” said council member Greg Alessi, who noted his personal experience as a car accident victim influenced his support for the measure. “As a victim of a near-fatal car accident myself, very lucky to be sitting here today, and also as a father, I think that we need to change with the times.”

Alessi said the ordinance was drafted over months of research done by borough officials to determine what regulations the municipality could legally implement.

During the public hearing, resident Mitch Kulberg questioned whether faster electric vehicles were already regulated. Borough attorney Kevin Starkey confirmed that state law covers vehicles over 20 mph, but municipalities have the option to regulate slower vehicles through local ordinances.

The new rules take effect immediately and set speed limits, safety requirements and restrictions on where and how the vehicles can operate within the borough.

Under the measure, riders must follow posted traffic controls, use lights and reflectors at night, and have an audible warning device such as a bell noticeable for at least 100 feet. A white light on the front, visible from a distance of at least 500 feet, is required, along with a red light on the back of the vehicle visible from a distance of at least 500 feet.

Helmets are required for anyone under 17, and reckless riding is prohibited. Sidewalk and recreation area use is generally banned, except for children under 14 using scooters on sidewalks or in cases where a borough permit specifically allows the vehicles during special events. The ordinance also prohibits carrying passengers unless the vehicle has a proper seat or trailer, and bans hitching rides from other vehicles.

According to the ordinance, low-speed electric bicycles are defined as two- or three-wheeled vehicles with fully operable pedals and an electric motor under 750 watts, limited to running in the range of 20 mph. Lowspeed electric scooters may not exceed 19 mph.

In addition to speed limits, the measure clearly states that “operators of a low-speed electric bicycle shall ride as near to the right side of the traveled roadway as practicable, exercising due care when passing a standing vehicle or one proceeding in the same direction.”

The borough has also established clear fines for violations. According to the new rules, first-time violations carry a $250 fine, with a second offense rising to $500. However, after a third violation, a court appearance will be required. Parents or guardians are liable for fines if the violator is a minor.

The article originally appeared in the August 21 – 27, 2025 print edition of The Two River Times.