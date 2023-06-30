Tinton Falls Residents Urge Council to Put the Brakes on Oversized Vehicles on Hope Road

At the June 13 council meeting, residents complained about increased large vehicle traffic, including out-of-town dump trucks, cement trucks and 18-wheelers on a section of Hope Road. New signs warning of the 4-ton weight limit have been erected by the borough. Elizabeth Wulfhorst

By Sunayana Prabhu

TINTON FALLS – Residents of Hope Road may have found some respite after years of urging the borough to restrict oversize vehicles on the residential road.

The Borough of Tinton Falls has jurisdiction over the portion of Hope Road between Sycamore Avenue and Tinton Avenue, a stretch populated with single family homes and a private school. Hope Road becomes a county road south of Tinton Avenue.

There are now electronic signboards “placed at the intersections of Tinton Ave./Hope Rd. and Sycamore Ave./Hope Rd. as a reminder about the weight limit restrictions,” said Lt. Joseph LoPresti of the Tinton Falls Police Department in an email to The Two River Times. The weight limit on that section of Hope Road is 4 tons.

Following numerous complaints and concerns over the number of trucks traveling along the portion of Hope Road between Sycamore and Tinton avenues, the borough enacted a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) restriction along Hope Road. According to a memorandum on the borough’s website referencing borough infrastructure reports by T&M Associates, the borough’s engineering consultants, a traffic study report was submitted to NJDOT for review and approval. The report defined the goal of the study as “enact(ing) an enforceable 4-ton weight limit for all CMV’s along this portion of Hope Road.”

While the limit has been in effect for decades, the traffic study resulted in the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) approving an official sign noting the weight limit restriction in 2018.

But it’s been many years of “more and more trucks that shouldn’t be on Hope Road,” said resident Peter Karavites who said in a phone conversation with The Two River Times that the borough road has had a 4-ton limit “since 1992.”

The residents are anticipating a lot of construction with nearby Fort Monmouth developments, he said, and “we don’t want dump trucks from construction and even 18-wheelers… down this road.”

“It’s a residential road,” Karavites said, adding that the big trucks actually shake the house when they drive down the street. The speed limit on that section of Hope Road is 40 mph.

Karavites and neighbor Joe Poremski represented several Hope Road residents at the June 13 council meeting. Residents were unequivocal about the increased large vehicle traffic, including out-of-town dump trucks, cement trucks and 18-wheelers “speeding” down the road that many use as a way to get to Route 18 and the Garden State Parkway to avoid routes 35 and 36.

The 18-wheelers are a concern driving past school buses “picking up K-8 children,” Karavites said, noting an 18-wheeler or a dump truck “can’t stop quickly.”

Karavites reasoned that a lot of road closures last year “because of construction” in adjoining areas “pushed all the trucks onto Hope Road because they couldn’t go down other roads.”

However, LoPresti confirmed in an email response that “there has not been any rerouting of truck traffic,” noting that “restrictions do not apply to commercial vehicles that have business along that portion of Hope Rd. or commercial vehicles that need to access the residential streets off Hope Rd.”

The stretch of Hope Road includes nearly 60 houses and Ranney School, a private K-12 school.

The matter seems to have resolved somewhat since Karavites’s complaint two weeks ago at the council meeting and the placement of the electronic signs. A police officer has been checking traffic activity and Karavites said local authorities currently enforcing the weight limit have done a “great job” in slowing down the traffic. But, he said, the road needs regular monitoring because, over time, “trucks will just come back on.”

The article originally appeared in the June 29 – July 5, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.