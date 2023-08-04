Tragedy at Thompson Park as Missing Swimmer’s Body is Found

After a 911 call alerted county authorities to a missing swimmer Saturday evening, the Long Brach resident’s body was located in the Swimming River Reservoir Sunday morning. Courtesy Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office

By Stephen Appezzato

LINCROFT – The body of a missing swimmer was recovered July 30 in Swimming River Reservoir.

On Saturday the Monmouth County 911 Communications Center received a call reporting a missing person. The individual was identified as a male who went swimming in the water in the area of Thompson Park.

A search that evening included Middletown first responders, county sheriff’s units, state police, and Colts Neck and Holmdel first responders. Drones were used to scan the water from the air. After first responders could not locate the swimmer that night, they suspended the search until the following day.

Drones were deployed to aerially scan the water for the missing swimmer. Courtesy Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office

On Sunday, the body of a 24-year-old Long Branch resident was recovered in the reservoir by the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office Maritime Emergency Response Team. According to the Middletown Police Department, the victim was found submerged under about 20 feet of water, 50 feet from the shoreline. Police determined that the swimmer’s group had followed a trail to reach the reservoir on the outskirts of the park.

Sheriff Shaun Golden said the responders were “deeply saddened over the tragic loss of this swimmer.”

“While the outcome is not what we had hoped for, the brave rescue efforts of all involved in their attempts to rescue and then recover the victim is commended,” Golden said.

So far, multiple water-related deaths have occurred along the Jersey Shore this year. On Saturday, one swimmer died after being pulled from the ocean at Sandy Hook. In July, a 19-year-old from New York was pulled from the ocean off Bradley Beach in critical condition. The swimmer later died at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. In June, a 39-year-old father drowned after attempting to save his daughter who was caught in a vicious rip current in Avon-by-the-Sea.

Drownings are not unique to ocean swims and can occur in smaller water bodies such as lakes and reservoirs.

Golden reminded the public to “take proper precautions” when swimming and follow posted regulations. Middletown police also warned residents to avoid swimming in unknown areas, such as secluded bodies of water.

When swimming, it is important to only swim when lifeguards are on duty, when conditions are safe and never alone. If you are caught in a rip current, swim parallel to the shore, rather than against the current.

The article originally appeared in the August 3 – 9, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.