Two-Minute Wonders: FilmOneFest Returns to Atlantic Highlands



FilmOneFest in Atlantic Highlands draws big crowds for the short films (under two minutes) as well as for the free festivities, including music, art and refreshments for purchase from food trucks. COURTESY JEFF SMITH PHOTOGRAPHY

By Mary Ann Bourbeau

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS – ç

Filmmakers from more than 100 countries, including Kazakhstan, Brazil, Peru, Canada, Ukraine, In- donesia and Bangladesh, submitted films. Out of 1,430 entries, 63 were ultimately chosen by the submissions committee. Various categories include comedy, drama, sci-fi, horror, experimental, documentary, animation, student films and those from New Jersey filmmakers and female filmmakers.

“Each one represents a quirky and idiosyncratic vision that I feel really privileged to showcase to the crowd at the festival,” said Andrew Struse, director of submissions. “It’s fantastic that we’re able to put on this free event while supporting the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council, which celebrates these individuals’ vision.”

In addition to being under two minutes, all films must be family-friendly and appropriate for a mixed-age viewing audience. Submissions containing explicit sexual content or violence are not allowed. Filmmak- ers now must also attest that the film is not the product of AI or other solely computer-generated materials.

“We instituted the AI rule last year,” Struse said. “I’m sure AI is used in some piec- es as a tool, but this celebra- tion is not about machine intelligence. It has to have a vision, script and all the makings of a piece crafted by actual people.”

The festival offers filmmakers the opportunity to meet and make industry connections while enjoying a unique screening event that combines films with art and music. The event includes vendors and the popular food trucks Dogs on First, Sweet Peppers Empanadas and Cosmic Kettle Corn. There will also be live music with three bands performing before the films begin – LakeHouse Music Academy, Jack’s Problem and KIKI Infante. Kids will be entertained by jugglers, an Atlantic Highlands Arts Council craft area, and a “Star Wars” station.

“We love exposing young filmmakers to the possibility of creating films,” said festival director Corinna Thuss. “The audience has an opportunity to see ‘stories’ from the aspect of different countries and individuals. It’s really very special.”

Several films from Monmouth County filmmakers made the cut this year. “The Zoo,” submitted by Highlands directors Vincent Apollo and Lisa Fallon, tells the story of baby Lisa, who takes a school trip to the zoo, but has her own trip in mind. “Draft Board Duel,” from Steven Morales-Pitalua of Leonardo (Middletown) and Lanali Visual Arts of Red Bank, depicts two stick figures fighting over a pencil.

“The Last Fry,” by Stephanie Anne Long of Atlantic Highlands, tells of two women facing a potentially calamitous rift in their friendship, New Jersey diner-style. “What Lies Inside,” from Aidan Kenney of Atlantic Highlands, is about a troubled man slowly making his way up a long path to his home. As he finally approaches the house, he finds something truly special waiting for him inside.

Alina Noordenbos of the Netherlands won Best Comedy at the 2025 FilmOneFest for “Hasta La Vista, Baby.” She has another entry this year with the live-action film “Honest Date.”

“It’s killer,” Struse said. “She’s got some serious talent. It will probably be the last thing in the show.”

The seven student film submissions have an incredible range of ideas and imagination, Struse said. One is a melancholy meditation on loss. Another is a Claymation piece about tacos.

“That’s the beauty of the festival,” he said. “It’s a whiplash of emotion and content. You’re seeing things you can’t see anywhere else, not online or YouTube. These films are shown at the festivals and that’s it. To have everyone’s undivided attention for an hour and a half is pure magic.”

The evening ends with Jury and Judge, Audience Choice and Young Filmmaker Awards. This year’s judges are Steve Grieder, Agi Fodor, Amy Samuelson, Victor Zak, Gary Hildebrand and Debbie Kirsh.

FilmOneFest is supported by Sony Pictures Classics and in part by funds from Monmouth Arts, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, and the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners. FilmOneFest and the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council support the Area Association of Community Churches food pantry. Donations are welcome at aaccfoodpantry.com.

The event runs from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 18, with film screenings beginning at dusk. Visitors are encouraged to bring chairs to the event. The rain date is Sunday, July 19. For more information, go to aharts.org/filmonefest.