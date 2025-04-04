UNICO National to Honor Fred Voccola

Fred Voccola, co-founder of Kaseya, has been named a UNICO National Italian American Awards Gala honoree. Photo by Danny Sanchez

UNICO National, the largest Italian American Service Organization in America, will honor Fred Voccola, the accomplished business leader, legendary technology entrepreneur, and cofounder of the innovative IT company Kaseya, with the Lifetime Achievement Award for Business at the UNICO National Italian American Awards Gala Aug. 2 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“UNICO is thrilled to recognize the remarkable career of Fred Voccola, a visionary business leader, dedicated philanthropist, and pillar of the community. Fred embraces the spirit of Italian American excellence and embodies UNICO’s values of service and community. His impact upon the business world has been truly exceptional, so we are looking forward to honoring him,” said Joseph Nasello, UNICO executive vice president.

As co-founder and CEO of Kaseya, Voccola led the company’s transformation into the global leader in AI-powered cybersecurity and IT management software for small to mid-sized businesses worldwide. Over the past 10 years, Voccola has overseen Kaseya’s growth to more than $1.5 billion in annual revenue, successfully completing 18 acquisitions and employing over 5,000 individuals, making it one of the largest privately held software companies in the world.

Voccola’s track record as a business executive is distinguished by his skillfully navigating several software and internet companies to highly profitable exits. He was the co-founder and president of Identify Software, which was sold to BMC Software, served as co-founder and CEO of Trust Technology Corp, which was sold to FGI Global, and served as president and general manager at Yodel, which was sold to Web.com.

Voccola’s dedication to community is also exemplary. Voccola founded the Cooper Voccola Family Foundation, a nonprofit that supports pro-American, animal welfare, veteran and child welfare causes, including First Polity Institute, Judicial Watch, Disabled American Veterans, Paralyzed American Veterans, Pets with Disabilities, Monmouth County SPCA, Miami Animal Rescue and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Voccola joins an illustrious group of UNICO honorees, which includes: Anthony Capuano, Marriott International CEO; Ralph LaRossa, Public Service Enterprise Group CEO; James Pitaro, ESPN chairman; former West Point Military Academy Superintendent retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Robert Caslen; sports greats Mario Andretti, Joe Flacco and Joe Montana; and scientific leader Dr. Robert Gallo.

Hosted by ESPN NFL national correspondent Sal Paolantonio, the gala is a celebration of heritage, service and excellence. It supports the important nonprofit mission of UNICO, founded in 1922 on the principle of Service Above Self. UNICO provides scholarships and charitable assistance of over $1 million annually to worthy causes, including mental health wellness, cancer research and prevention, Alzheimer’s research, food banks, shelters and other local community needs.

“We invite you to join UNICO for our awards gala, celebrating the many contributions and accomplishments of the Italian American community. Highlighted by the inspirational technology executive Fred Voccola, this special event assembles hundreds of prominent Italian Americans from across the nation in what promises to be an unforgettable night,” said Ralph Contini, convention chairman.

The article originally appeared in the April 3 – 9, 2025 print edition of The Two River Times.