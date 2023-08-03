VGCA Food Bank Celebrates Serving Red Bank’s West Side For One Year

The VGCA Red Bank

Food Pantry, located on Shrewsbury Avenue, offers non-perishable foods, local produce, clothing and more to residents in need. Stephen Appezzato

By Stephen Appezzato

RED BANK – Despite the lavish wealth found in the Two River area, food insecurity is an oft-overlooked issue that affects many local residents. To combat this problem, the Vin Gopal Civic Association (VGCA) opened its first food bank last year at 224 Shrewsbury Ave.

Recently, local officials gathered to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the food pantry which serves a growing need.

According to pantry manager Erin Howard, food insecurity is an issue that has been on the rise over the last six months.

“The need and food insecurity is just really growing in our area,” she said. “We see people come by foot; we see people come by car. They come from all over” and from “all walks of life,” she said.

But, as the need has increased, so has the generosity of the community, said Howard, who praised area residents for reaching out with “open arms.”

A choice pantry, clients can pick out goods ranging from locally grown produce to beans and rice, clothing, personal care products and more. The pantry inventory is supplied by donations from area individuals and groups.

While its doors are only open twice weekly – on Tuesdays and Thursdays – the food pantry has served a steady flow of returning families. Howard said between 25 and 40 families access the pantry each time it is open.

“We have a really steady client base,” she said.

Discussing the issue of food insecurity in the area, Sen. Vin Gopal (D-11) explained how the problem touches the lives of many, even those living in and around such wealthy towns.

He shared an anecdote of a recent visit with a group of seventh graders in the county. One student revealed how food insecurity has affected her and her family’s life, exacerbating the social and educational pressures many children already grapple with.

“How do you expect that young person to go take a standardized test?” Gopal asked.

Former lieutenant governor and secretary of state Kim Guadagno shared her insight at the pantry’s anniversary, based on her experience serving as the executive director of the Mercy Center.

“I know the biggest problem I have living in Monmouth Beach is to convince people that not two miles from where they live, there’s a pantry that’s open full time that needs more food and needs more help,” she said. “The same thing happens here; the same thing happens in Asbury Park.”

Through the VGCA food pantry, residents can access other services they might need, aside from food. “In addition to people coming for food, we try to help with other things they may need,” said Gopal. Howard and her team work with Gopal’s office to secure resources for residents that the pantry doesn’t have on hand.

“We had one patron who needed a medical bed for his father, another patron who needed help finding new housing. We’ve been able to connect them with the senator’s staff who then can aid them in that as well,” Howard explained.

The pantry is located in the rear of the building that houses the Ritesh Shah Charitable Pharmacy – the first charitable pharmacy in the state.

Opened in April 2022 by Ritesh and Asha Shah, the pharmacy provides prescription medications and services to residents who earn below a certain amount and do not have prescription insurance, servicing an important need.

Red Bank Mayor Billy Portman said he’s “blown away” seeing “the resources that Red Bank offers to Monmouth County in general.”

“I’m really, really proud to get to be mayor of this amazing borough,” he said.



The VGCA is a nonprofit organization established by Gopal that provides assistance to Central Jerseyans in need. The group recognizes the impact the area’s high cost of living has on many residents and works to connect people in need to appropriate services and resources. In addition to food insecurity, the VGCA tackles issues affecting seniors, school children, community groups such as fire and rescue squads and area residents at large. For more information visit vingopalcivic.org.

The article originally appeared in the August 3 – 9, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.