What Makes a Restaurant Successful?

Is it the food, the ambiance, the service or something entirely different? Andrew Schittone and Adriana Cabrera of Riposo Coffee have made the Rumson Market a hot place for a cup of coffee. Courtesy Riposo

By Jake Rallo

For years, the key factors driving a restaurant’s success have been its reputation, word-of-mouth recommendations and loyal customer base. While these still matter, there’s a new player in town. Today, social media is not just a marketing tool; it’s the gateway through which consumers discover and evaluate dining experiences. The power of a single post or viral video can quickly catapult a restaurant into the spotlight, creating a level of visibility that was once unimaginable without significant advertising budgets.

Enter platforms like TikTok and Instagram, which are disrupting the way we make decisions. Whether it’s the simple question of where to grab our morning coffee or the more elaborate choice of where to celebrate a birthday, we increasingly turn to popular social media sites to preview an experience before making a decision.

According to New Jersey influencer Meghan Longo of MegThings, many “don’t want to read a review; they want to experience it.” And that’s exactly what social media allows us to do.

What was once an industry driven by word-of-mouth recommendations has now transformed into a competition fueled by social media marketing.

Yelp, Google and other review sites used to dominate the industry and play a large part in people’s decision-making process. While they can still hold relevance, many suffer from paid or even fake reviews.

New Jersey food influencer Kyle Getz, known online as TipsyCritic, spoke to this in a recent interview with The Two River Times. “I can go on Yelp or Google and pick a restaurant that I have never been to and leave a review. There is no regulation,” he said. “With videos, there is proof in the pudding. We can put the viewer in the place.”

It seems authenticity is an important viewpoint among influencers. Sharing actual scenes from a restaurant, including food and its preparation, allows viewers to preview their experience.

In fact, a survey conducted by Toast, a leading point-of-sale software for restaurants, revealed that more than half of respondents to their survey check a restaurant’s social media presence before deciding where to dine.

This raises an interesting question: Can a restaurant or establishment become successful simply because of its online presence?

Take, for example, Bad Roman in New York City. The restaurant took over the internet with its Cacio e Pepe Raviolo served over a filet. Was the dish worth the battle for a reservation, or was this just another instance of successful social media food influencing? Riposo’s Italian Rainbow Cookie Latte, a coffee latte layered with pink foam and topped with an Italian rainbow cookie, is a tasty hit. Courtesy Riposo

Or consider Riposo Coffee, a hot spot in Rumson. Owners Andrew Schittone and Adriana Cabrera are unified in their shared love of coffee and commitment to bringing a unique product to hyper-local communities in New Jersey. What started as a passion project – roasting beans out of their garage after a trip to Italy in 2019 and inspired by Cabrera’s childhood visits to her grandmother’s coffee farm in Puerto Rico – has quickly evolved into a thriving business.

It wasn’t always like this. The pair opened their first location inside Rumson Market in November 2023, about two years after launching their wholesale coffee business. At first, the shop was quiet – shockingly so. The low foot traffic was a far cry from the bustling shop it has become today. Everything changed in late January 2024, thanks to a single video posted on TikTok by MegThings. In the video, Longo showcases their Italian Rainbow Cookie Latte. A coffee latte, layered with pink foam and topped with Italian rainbow cookies. The striking visuals and creative concept caught the attention of viewers and quickly created a buzz.

Riposo Coffee quite literally became an overnight success. The following day brought an influx of customers, a pace that was completely unexpected. With just one employee at the time and limited inventory, the sudden surge in business presented a major challenge: ramping up to meet the growing demand.

Today, Riposo remains a success with hundreds of videos being posted to social media weekly – something many establishments dream of.

How did social media change the trajectory of their business so quickly? The simple and universal answer is authenticity. People enjoy consuming video content because it allows them to experience an establishment before ever stepping through the door. For Schittone and Cabrera, this is no different. They are dedicated to crafting coffee beverages that stand out and stay true to their brand – and, of course, they make sure their creations look good on camera.

One viral video didn’t just catapult their business; it also set the stage for continued growth. Keep an eye out for two brand new locations opening this year, one in Hazlet and another in Middletown.

In today’s digital age, a restaurant’s success is no longer solely dependent on the quality of its food or the ambiance of its dining room. While these factors remain essential, social media has emerged as a powerful force that can catapult a restaurant into the public eye – sometimes overnight. For many businesses, embracing this new form of visibility is no longer optional; it’s vital. Whether it’s a carefully crafted dish or a unique, Instagram-worthy latte, what matters most is creating an experience that resonates with viewers and keeps them coming back for more – both online and off.

Jake Rallo, part of the Rallo family dining legacy, is managing partner of River Pointe Inn.

The article originally appeared in the April 17 – 23, 2025 print edition of The Two River Times.