William DiMaio



William “Billy” DiMaio, 25, died Jan. 1, 2025. He was one of 14 people killed in New Orleans early New Year’s Day when a man drove a truck through a crowd on Bourbon Street in what officials are investigating as an act of terrorism.

Billy was a rare soul, defined by his humility, kindness, humor and boundless love for those around him. Anyone fortunate enough to meet him instantly felt the warmth of his positive energy and vibrant spirit.

Born in East Islip, New York, Billy’s family moved to Holmdel in September 2013, where he began his freshman year of high school. From the start, he made an indelible mark on the community, touching the lives of everyone he met.

Billy’s family was the cornerstone of his life. He was an extraordinary big brother to his younger sister Samantha and his “mini-me” brother Anthony, always leading with love and laughter. He had an unbreakable bond with his mom, Tracie, sharing her knack for neatness and organization and was his dad’s best friend and confidant.

Billy’s love extended far beyond his immediate family. His 16 cousins held a special place in his heart – so much so that he had their initials tattooed near his heart as a testament to their bond. His aunts, uncles and extended family felt the strength of his love, and he cherished them deeply.

A natural leader, Billy cared passionately about helping others succeed. Whether captaining his lacrosse team or simply checking in on a friend, he was always there to lift others up. His friends were his chosen family, and he treasured every moment spent with them, especially at the Jersey Shore, where laughter and unforgettable memories were shared.

Billy was captain of the lacrosse team at Chestnut Hill College in Pennsylvania. After graduation, he received his master’s degree and began working as an account executive for Audacy Inc. in New York in 2023.

Billy was driven, organized and determined to make his mark on the world. He meticulously planned his future, updating an Excel spreadsheet with goals he aspired to achieve at every stage of his life. Following in his father’s footsteps, he was dedicated to his work, always the first in the office and the last to leave, striving to learn and master his craft.

Above all, Billy sought to bring happiness to those around him and to make them proud. His joy for life was infectious, and his excitement for the future was undeniable.

Billy’s legacy is one of love, laughter and inspiration. His family knows he is smiling, making everyone laugh in heaven, and saying, “Let’s go, family – time to get to work!”

Rest in peace, Billy. You will be forever missed and endlessly loved.

Billy reposed Jan. 8 at Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home, Middletown. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 9 at St. Catherine’s Church in Holmdel. Interment will follow at Holmdel Cemetery in Holmdel.

The article originally appeared in the January 9 – 15, 2025 print edition of The Two River Times.