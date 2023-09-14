William L. Hartley, age 71, of Freehold, died Sept. 4, 2023. Mr. Hartley was born in Camden. He attended Wall High School.

Mr. Hartley owned Heritage Auto Body & Towing in Shrewsbury for 46 years with his business partner Robbie Hayes. He was well respected and admired for his amazing talent with cars. His passion for cars, street rods, and especially Corvettes showed in his work; there was nothing he couldn’t fix, and everything he fixed was like-new and perfect.

He loved Batman and was given the nickname the “Dark Knight.” He was also a fan of John Wayne and Elvis. His beloved dog Duke Elvis Hartley will be waiting for him at the Rainbow Bridge.

He was predeceased by his mother Stella Patcher, father Kenneth A. Hartley Sr. and brother Kenneth A. Hartley Jr. He is survived by his lifelong true love and companion Linda Callahan; his sisters, Lee Ann Hartley and Donna Entrichel (Joe); brothers, Ramon Centofanti (Jen) and Ermand Centofanti; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and so many friends whom he loved and adored with all his heart.

Visitation with prayer service was Sept. 10 at the Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.

