With the Environment in Mind, High Tech Students are Making Your Coffee Habit More Sustainable

Rafael Guzman, left, Luke Tyler and Henry Griffith with their High Technology High School engineering teacher, Linda Grunthaner, who prompted the trio to address the waste surrounding coffee pod use. Courtesy Henry Griffith

The Coffee Pod Recycler, right, can strip the foil lid off a Keurig coffee pod (also known as K-Cups), allowing the consumer to compost the used grounds and recycle the remaining pieces. Courtesy Coffee Pod Recycling Co.

Coffee Pod Recycling Co. uses a 3D printing process to create its product, which retails for $9 for a pack of five. Courtesy Coffee Pod Recycling Co.

By Elizabeth Farrington

LINCROFT – What started as a freshman year final project has become a burgeoning business for three rising juniors at High Technology High School. Challenged by their engineering teacher Linda Grunthaner to find a way to recycle coffee pods – those ubiquitous foil-topped plastic cups we plop in machines every morning – Henry Griffith, Rafael Guzman and Luke Tyler developed the Coffee Pod Recycler and, in the process, created an up-and-coming sustainability-driven business known as the Coffee Pod Recycling Co. (CPRC).

The Coffee Pod Recycler is a 3D-printed device the team designed that separates the foil lid from the plastic cup of a coffee pod, allowing the user to empty the spent coffee grounds into the garbage or a compost bin; the remaining components can then be rinsed and recycled.

Coffee Pod Recyclers are made of a biodegradable material called polylactic acid (PLA), which is “the best option because it’s durable, heat resistant, widely available, cheap and easiest to use,” said Tyler. CPRC’s unique design features two curved blades that puncture the tin foil lid, as well as a handle that allows the user to easily twist the device, fully uncovering the coffee pod. The Coffee Pod Recyclers feature a guide rail on the outer edge for precise and easy cutting.

Since most people desire convenience and speed in everyday life, the team designed the Coffee Pod Recycler to be both simple to use and time-efficient. “All you have to do is twist it, and the tin foil comes right off so you can get the coffee grounds out and recycle the cup after washing it out,” said Guzman.

Not only is the Coffee Pod Recycler effective, it is also affordable. With a pack of five retailing for $9, the co-founders are making sustainability accessible to everyone at a reasonable price.

The teens’ goal was to create the most usable device possible, so they took the Coffee Pod Recycler through several development stages before reaching a final prototype. The original design did not include a guide rail and had thicker blades; however, the three founders felt that the device should fit more comfortably in consumers’ hands. Although challenging, the modification of blade size and general measurements “was all part of the project that our teacher wanted us to go through,” Tyler said.

The high schoolers are now in the process of expanding their business. With a patent pending and plans to make their Coffee Pod Recyclers compatible with Nespresso coffee capsules, too (the Coffee Pod Recycler currently works with Keurig-compatible cups), CPRC hopes to sell their business before college. “There’s a limit to what we can do as high school students,” said Griffith, the company’s managing partner, acknowledging that the founders ages can be an impediment. “But I know if a company like Keurig implemented this, it would go a long, long ways.”

With climate change and the rise of carbon footprints, the goal of sustainability has become increasingly prevalent for many, especially among members of Generation Z. A simple change in a person’s everyday routine, such as using a Coffee Pod Recycler, can have a much larger impact than one might realize. “There’s 567,000 metric tons of coffee pod waste produced each year around the world,” said Griffith, with “around 170,000 metric tons of waste in the U.S. Adapting automatic daily routines – like making morning coffee – to better fit an eco-friendly lifestyle is exactly how society can make progress on the path to restoring the planet.

Whether they ultimately sell the business or not, the three founders of the Coffee Pod Recycling Co. are on a path to success. Compassion and curiosity drive them, and their overall mission of sustainability is what will continue to fuel their goals. Recognizing habits and processes that contribute to everyday waste and actively making changes and improvements is essential to restoring the environment. Adding a Coffee Pod Recycler to your morning coffee routine not only limits waste but also supports a growing business.

For more information, inspiration and purchasing inquiries, visit thecoffeepodrecyclingco.com.

The article originally appeared in the June 26 – July 2, 2025 print edition of The Two River Times.