Women, Winds and Waves Power Ms. Race to Another Successful Year

Photos and story by Patrick Olivero

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS – A fleet of women sailors took to Sandy Hook Bay Saturday, Aug. 16, for the 21st annual Ms. Race, hosted by the Atlantic Highlands Yacht Club. The event drew nine boats and 60 competitors, with proceeds once again benefiting 180 Turning Lives Around, a Monmouth County nonprofit that supports survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Since its founding in 2005, the Ms. Race has raised more than $350,000 for the organization.

Community support was on full display, from longtime donors to families cheering from the deck of a Seastreak ferry turned spectator boat.

“The Atlantic Highlands love this organization, so keep it up. Keep supporting 180,” said Mayor Lori Hohenleitner, who shared she made a personal donation in support of the cause. Organizers recognized sponsors like Miller & Gaudio and ICG Next, as well as local families who have championed women’s sailing since the very first Ms. Race.

On the water, Magic captured first place in the spinnaker fleet and went on to win the prestigious NJYRA Women’s Award, while St. Circumstance topped the non-spinnaker division. From a 6-year-old sailor crewing aboard Magic to a competitor racing six months pregnant, the day highlighted the strength and diversity of women sailors. With strong finishes, a stronger community spirit, and a mission that goes beyond the shoreline, this year’s Ms. Race underscored why it has become a treasured tradition.

The article originally appeared in the August 21 – 28, 2025 print edition of The Two River Times.