Working Across Party Lines, Gopal Makes Mental Health Funding a Priority

State Sen. Vin Gopal secured millions from the state budget for Monmouth County organizations by collaborating across political party lines. Stephen Appezzato

By Stephen Appezzato

At a time when the political climate appears its most divisive, one local politician has demonstrated the power of bipartisan collaboration.

State Sen. Vin Gopal (D-11) recognized early in his legislative career that Monmouth County services and organizations have often been shortchanged in the state budget. Working across party lines with colleagues in the Senate, Gopal made funding a priority this term. He has procured millions from the state budget for county nonprofits, police departments, schools and other organizations. Funds from the 2024 state budget will help combat a slew of issues throughout the county.

Recently, The Tigger Stavola Foundation received a grant to increase programming in local schools to prevent drug abuse through education. The funding will expand its Partner School Program to include middle schools and is “in high demand” throughout the county, according to executive director Andrea LeLand. Lunch Break was granted money to offset the cost of its new facility, which will further its efforts in the community to assist those in need. Local police departments even received direct aid from the state budget to fight car thefts and other public safety issues.

But for Gopal, the most pressing issue on his agenda was securing funding for local mental health programs, a matter close to his heart.

“I’ve struggled with mental health most of my life,” Gopal said. “I’ve been very open on the senate floor; I’ve struggled with depression and anxiety.”

As the chairman of the Senate Education Committee, Gopal revealed he has personally seen an uptick in the number of children and families struggling with mental health issues, particularly since the onset of COVID.

“What I’m most proud of is passing significant bipartisan legislation with this budget to bring a lot of mental health funding to the Two River area,” he said during an interview with The Two River Times.

This funding has benefited many, including Red Bank Regional’s model program The Source, the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide, the Mental Health Association of Monmouth County and the Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey (VNACJ) – which was allotted $2.5 million to increase its behavioral health services to “build healthy communities and enhance well-being throughout the region,” according to VNACJ Community Health Center chief medical officer Ian Leber.

“We’ve actually secured more money in the last few years for mental health than we have in the last 10 combined,” Gopal said.

So, how did the youngest member of the state Senate kick start this concentrated effort to put money in the coffers of Monmouth County organizations?

“We worked in a bipartisan way,” Gopal said.

“Three out of the four senators in Monmouth County voted for a bipartisan budget – myself, Sen. Bob Singer (R-30) who is a Republican who represents part of Monmouth County, and Sen. Sam Thompson (D-12), along with Assemblyman Sean Kean (R-30).”

In doing so, the legislators have at times made political compromises for the well-being of their constituents.

“There’s been a number of issues that I’ve had no problem separating (from party lines) to try and put Monmouth County residents first,” Gopal said, referring to his stance against COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children, opposing a shore rentals tax, and even having an issue with minimum wage increases. In his view, minimum wage increases hurt small businesses and often benefit large corporations.

Local PBAs have endorsed him for his support in securing funding to tackle the spike in car thefts. He has even voted against tax incentives for Orstead, the off-shore wind energy giant that Gov. Phil Murphy tapped to assist in achieving the Garden State’s clean energy goals.

Many of his constituents have taken notice of Gopal’s efforts.

“I just see him help everyone,” said Steve Clayton, an Ocean Township resident. “A lot of times with politics you (politicians) only help the people that vote for you, or the people who are in your tribe and political party. I’ve seen people who are the ‘Trumpiest MAGA’ Republicans and it doesn’t matter, he (Gopal) helps them,” Clayton said.

J.J. Mistretta of Freehold “never met a legislator that had the ability to be so bipartisan and most of all be effective at it.”

“I am a person that likes to feel I am voting and putting people in office that give a damn about the people and will perform,” Mistretta said.

Gopal is running again in the upcoming November election for District 11 seat, joined by candidates for state assembly Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul – deputy mayor of Ocean Township and former county prosecutor and municipal judge, respectively. Both candidates have received endorsements from Democrats and Republicans throughout their careers and “share a belief in bipartisanship and civility,” said Gopal.

The slate has its sights set on tackling New Jersey’s affordability issues: making sure seniors can afford to remain in the state and improving the availability of affordable housing.

“Right now, the county needs civility and bipartisanship. New Jersey needs it,” he urged. We need to avoid the culture wars and the tearing down of people. We need to try and work together.”

The article originally appeared in the September 14 – 20, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.