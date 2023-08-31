Local Yacht Clubs Unite to Celebrate Boating and Racing at a Commodores Get-Together

By Laura Oncea

FAIR HAVEN – On Aug. 24, a historic event occurred as local yacht club commodores, past commodores and vice commodores gathered at the Shrewsbury River Yacht Club (SRYC) in Fair Haven. This gathering marked a momentous occasion dedicated to networking, camaraderie and the shared passion for promoting boating and racing.

The event was hosted by Commodore Mike Bosi of the Shrewsbury River Yacht Club and brought together local yacht clubs from the Two River area and beyond. Participating clubs included the Atlantic Highlands Yacht Club (AHYC), founded in 1953; the Monmouth Boat Club (MBC) of Red Bank, established in 1879; the Richmond County Yacht Club (RCYC) of Staten Island, with roots dating back to 1923; the Shrewsbury Sailing & Yacht Club (SSYC) of Oceanport, founded in 1936; and the Shrewsbury River Yacht Club (SRYC), which traces its history to 1910 when it was known as the Players Club.

The RCYC, a club with a rich heritage, joined from across Raritan Bay, symbolizing the spirit of unity and shared purpose these yacht clubs aimed to foster through this gathering. The participating clubs collectively represent a boating and yacht racing legacy from the late 19th century to the early 20th century, showing their enduring commitment to maritime traditions.

During the get-together, representatives from each club engaged in discussions, fostering an environment of open dialogue and idea sharing. With their storied histories, the yacht clubs took the opportunity to promote and encourage all facets of boating and yacht racing, reinforcing their commitment to preserving and advancing these time-honored pursuits.

The event highlighted the significance of community and collaboration within the boating and racing world. The Commodores Get-Together facilitated the exchange of knowledge and experiences and underscored the shared dedication to fostering a vibrant maritime culture.

For more information about the participating yacht clubs and their initiatives, visit their respective websites: AHYC, ahyc.clubexpress.com; MBC, monmouthboatclub.org; RCYC, rcyachtclub.org; SSYC, ssyc.us; SRYC, sryc.net.

This article originally appeared in the August 31 – September 6, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.