2017 Two River Times All Area Football Team

January 1, 2018
Selected by Two River Times Sports Editor Rich Chrampanis and Sports Reporter Jay Cook

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB: George Pearson, Mater Dei Prep
QB: Haaziq Daniels, St. John Vianney
RB: Zack Bair, Red Bank Catholic
RB: Peter Lucas, Rumson-Fair Haven
RB: Connor Welsh, Middletown North
WR: Samuel East, St. John Vianney
WR: Kyle Devaney, Mater Dei Prep
TE: Ian O’Connor, Rumson-Fair Haven
OL: Conor Smith, Red Bank Catholic
OL: Justin Johnson, Rumson-Fair Haven
OL: Michael Griggs, Red Bank Catholic
OL: CJ Hansen, St. John Vianney
OL: Paul Liseno, St. John Vianney
Return: Zyaire Sterling, St. John Vianney
K: Will Forman, St. John Vianney

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Elijah McAllister, Rumson-Fair Haven
DL: Emmett McNamara, Red Bank Catholic
DL: Austin DeWise, Middletown North
DL: Nick Densieski, Saint John Vianney
LB: Johnny Buchanan, St. John Vianney
LB: Josiah Walker, St. John Vianney
LB: Jake Krellin, Middletown South
LB: Keegan Woods, Rumson-Fair Haven
LB: Shittah Sillah, Mater Dei Prep
DB: Matt Ansell, Red Bank Catholic
DB: AJ Calabro, St. John Vianney
DB: Noah Mickens, Red Bank Regional
DB: Jon Leverock, Mater Dei Prep
P: Ryan O’Hara, Red Bank Catholic

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Steve Lubischer, Red Bank Catholic
QB: Sean Glenn, Middletown North
RB: Dean Gallo, Holmdel
RB: Malik Ingram, Mater Dei Prep
WR: Aidan Campbell, Middletown North
WR: Brandon Lombana, Red Bank Catholic
TE: Kevin Bauman, Red Bank Catholic
OL: Tom Olausen, Mater Dei Prep
OL: Ryan McCann, Rumson-Fair Haven
OL: Richie Christie, Red Bank Catholic
OL: Anthony Canova, Middletown North
OL: Adam Markmann, Middletown South
Return: Isaiah Noguera, Mater Dei Prep
K: Gavin Toth, Mater Dei Prep

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Quran Malloy, Red Bank Regional
DL: Henry Sullivan, Rumson-Fair Haven
DL: Russ Ferrisi, Mater Dei Prep
DL: Izaiah Henderson, Mater Dei Prep
LB: Christian Lanzalotto, Rumson-Fair Haven
LB: Charlie Gordinier, Red Bank Catholic
LB: Jayden Johnson, Mater Dei Prep
LB: Johnny O’Bierne, Holmdel
DB: Tajh Berardesco, Red Bank Catholic
DB: Gil Goldsmith, Shore Regional
DB: Jaden Key, Red Bank Catholic
DB: Mack Byrne, Holmdel

