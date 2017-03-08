Abel, Kathryn McCue, Age: 97, Monmouth County

Kathryn “Kay” McCue Abel, 97, a lifelong resident of Monmouth County, died peacefully on Sunday, February 26 with her family by her side. She was the first child of Kathryn (nee Sweeney) and Martin McCue, president of McCue’s Dairy, Long Branch.

Kathryn attended Star of the Sea Academy, NJ College of Woman and Katherine Gibbs before working as a legal secretary in New York City. As a 51-year resident of Rumson, she volunteered with cub scouts and for Holy Cross activities. She enjoyed swimming, entertaining, reading, wintering in Florida and traveling as long as she and “Charlie” returned to their cherished Monmouth County. She was known for her brief and insightful comments and quick, self-deprecating Irish wit.

Kathryn was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Charles in 2003; her son, Peter in 1991; and her siblings, Margaret Baldwin, Elizabeth Welsh, Helen McCue, John McCue and Marion Cigliano. Kay is survived by her children, Joan Dow of Spring Lake Heights, Eileen Berry of Newport, Washinton, Jeanne Abel and her husband Juergen Zilling of Washington, D.C. and Oland Sweden, John of Interlaken and West Palm Beach, Florida, Martin and his wife Maureen of Honesdale, Pennsylvania, and Charles and wife Cassy of Fair Haven. She has eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours are on Thursday, March 2 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Ave., Red Bank. A Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 3 at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, 30 Ward Ave., Rumson. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers or donations, Kate would say, “go to church and say a prayer.” Please visit Kathryn’s memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com and share a memory.