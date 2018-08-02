Academy Camps Introduce Middle School Students To STEM Fields

By Jenna Moldaver |

As the school year ends, young students look forward to the summer months ahead that promise to hold endless sunshine and time with friends. For many of these students, summertime marks the end of school days and the start of camp days filled with waterslides, ice cream, sports and outdoor games. In many local schools, however, camp has taken on a new meaning. At Biotechnology High School (BTHS), camp isn’t water gun fights and face painting; it’s gel electrophoresis and DNA fingerprinting.

Biotech Boot Camp began 10 years ago, not long after the founding of BTHS, as a way to expose middle school students to the types of research done at the life sciences-oriented county vocational school. Since it began, the camp has been run by Danielle Jensen, who teaches IB Biology at Biotech. (IB programs – International Baccalaureate – allow students to take college-level courses while in high school.) The counselors are primarily rising juniors at the school.