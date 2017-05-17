Acerra, Maureen, Age: 59, Lincroft

Maureen “Mickey” Acerra, 59, of Lincroft, died peacefully on Monday, May 2. She was born and lived in Red Bank. Mickey was a free spirit and was never without a smile on her face or a kind word to share. She was often seen riding her bike around town, and making friends with anyone that crossed her path. Mickey’s zest for life and quick witted sense of humor made her loved by so many.

Mickey was predeased by her parents, William Dailey and Annabelle Dwight; and a brother, William. Surviving are her daughter, Shannon Watts of Red Bank; a son and daughter-in- law, William and Emily Watts of Tinton Falls; two grandchildren, Russell and Eleanor; two sisters, Cynthia Dolansky of Lincroft and Linda Dailey of Port Monmouth.

John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown, was in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Mickey’s name to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22718 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73123- 1718. For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.