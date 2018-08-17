After-School Programs Are Critical To Children’s Futures

By Cassie Galasetti Melissa Halk, program manager of the All Stars Afterschool Program at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School in Asbury Park, is always excited when she greets the smiling faces of the new 4th grade students who enter the cafeteria to choose their classes at the start of a session, a privilege allowed to fourth through eighth graders that creates a sense of ownership and strengthens participation. Classes range from creative writing, yoga, martial arts, gardening, mini engineers and more. Students of all ages need more than a strong and challenging curriculum, dedicated teachers and quality time in the classroom to graduate or make it to the next grade. After-school programs are a necessity, not only because they provide a safe place for kids but these types of programs combine education with hands-on activities and add to the overall social and professional development of a child.

After-school programs depend on a variety of financial resources to meet the needs of the children. Investment is needed from the federal, state and local governments, foundations, businesses and even parents. Without support, after-school programs are at risk, and ultimately puts the community at risk.