Baird, Evelyn, Age: 83, Hazlet

Evelyn Baird, 83, of Hazlet, passed away on Friday, July 21, at the Madison Center Nursing Home in Matawan. She was born in New York, New York.

Evelyn was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Frank Baird Jr. She is survived by her loving son, Frank Baird and his wife, Kim; loving daughter, Lauren Valdes; five cherished grandchildren, Brianna, Lindsey, Brandon, Ashley and Evan; and two brothers, John and Tony Baldo.