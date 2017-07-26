Bergen, William C., Age: 73, Red Bank

William C. Bergen, 73, of Red Bank, passed away July 12 at Riverview Medical Center. He worked for the Borough of Red Bank for twenty years. After retiring he became a Crossing Guard in Little Silver for 9 years.

He was predeceased by his parents, Chauncey and Emma Bergen. He leaves to mourn him, his wife Hannelore; his sons William Jr. and his wife Karen; Carlos and his wife Monica; and his daughter Constance and her longtime partner Darrell Ellis. Ten grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Music and singing were his passion; he also enjoyed fishing. He loved his cats, and a dog named Cooper. His many friends will miss him.

A Memorial service will be announced at a later date. If you wish to remember him donate to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.