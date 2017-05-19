Black Flamingos Go Surfin’ On Broad Street

By Mary Ann Bourbeau |

RED BANK – To celebrate the release of their first full-length album, the surf music band Black Flamingos is having a record release show on May 21 at Jack’s Music Shoppe in Red Bank.

“I used to live in Red Bank and I’ve known Tim (Jack’s Music Shoppe manager Tim Cronin) a long time,” said drummer Vincent Minervino. “I used to go to Jack’s at least once a week to browse through the records. Record stores like that are hard to come by these days and we want to support them. We’re excited to launch this album with a local party.”

Black Flamingos was formed in the summer of 2014. Minervino came up with the band name and invited his brother-in-law, bassist Declan O’Connell, and guitarist Robbie Butkowski to a mid-week rehearsal, where they started combining elements of instro surf, spy and spaghetti western sounds.

“It was the first time Declan played that kind of music,” said Minervino. “He had more of a jazz influence. But when we put everyone in the room together, it just kind of worked out. It was quite a mix of inspirations.”

The three had each played in bands for years and were looking to form a band that was different from the rest.

“I’ve played in rock bands since I was in high school,” Minervino said. “I didn’t want to be a 50-year-old guy playing angsty rock music.”

He started to explore the sounds of the Beach Boys and Jan and Dean, the bands his parents listened to when he was growing up.

“I didn’t think my parents’ music was cool until I got older,” he said. “Not a lot of people realize they enjoy surf music until they hear it and they instantly connect with it. It makes you feel good.”