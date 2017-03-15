Blasucci Sr., Leonard J., Age: 74, Middletown

Leonard J. Blasucci Sr., 74, of Middletown, passed away at home on March 5. Leonard was born in Jersey City to Dominic and Antoinette (Quinto) Blasucci. He was the owner of Terminal Truck Sales in Jersey City for 35 years.

When Leonard was younger he owned a modfied NASCAR and was an avid race car fan. He enjoyed inventing and had multiple patents in his name.

He was a classical music enthusiast and coached his sons at Navesink hockey. Most of all, Leonard enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren playing hockey, figure skating and teaching them music; but most importantly, he cherished spending time with his grandkids, family and friends.

Leonard was predeceased by his wife of 27 years, Carole Blasucci; and a brother, Victor Blasucci. He is survived by two sons, Lenny J. Blasucci Jr. and his wife Eva and Nicholas A. Blasucci and his wife Deirdre; a daughter, Lana E. Quiello and her husband Michael; five grandchildren, Marcus, Carolena, Evelyn, Nicholas and Julia; and many loving nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 9 at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross R.C. Church, 30 Ward Ave., Rumson. Interment will be private. John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Leonard’s name to Riverview Medical Center, Booker Dialysis Center, 1 Riverview Plaza, Red Bank, NJ 07701. Please visit Leonard’s memorial website at johnedayfuneralhome.com.