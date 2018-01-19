Brady, Mary, Little Silver

Mary Brady died peacefully at home on Dec. 1, 2017 in New York City with her son and daughter by her side.

Born Mary Isabel Clark in Orange on Dec. 28, 1920, she attended the Academy of St. Elizabeth in Convent Station, where she was the valedictorian of her class. Mary married Capt. David M. Wilson, U.S. Army Air Corps in 1943 with whom she had her two children. Widowed shortly after World War II, she moved to Little Silver with her mother and children.

Mary met her present husband, Ray Brady, working at the Long Branch Daily Record, where he was an up and coming reporter. They married in 1955 and moved to New York City in 1965, where he ultimately became the first business correspondent for CBS News.

Mary was an avid golfer who played in New Jersey well into her 80s. An ardent lifelong Democrat, she loved a good political discussion and was involved in social justice issues throughout her life; volunteering for the NAACP, driving women to visit their spouses in prison and helping feed the hungry in NYC soup kitchens. Mary was a supporter of the Irish Arts Center, a diehard Mets and Knicks fan, a frequent theatergoer and a duplicate bridge player. In addition to her many friends, she was “the Matriarch” of her extended family.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years; her son David Wilson and daughter-in-law Betsy of Atlantic Highlands; her daughter Nicki (Mary Beth) Wilson of Great Barrington, Massachusetts; her three granddaughters, Meredith, Dana and Rebecca; and her great-granddaughters, Frieda and Sylvia.

There will be a celebration of Mary’s life at Arte, 21 East 9th St., New York City on Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Equal Justice Initiative or Disabled American Veterans.