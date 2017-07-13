Buckley, Connie, Age: 84, Holmdel

Connie (Constance) Buckley, 84, a resident of Holmdel for 64 years, died peacefully in the embrace of her family on Wednesday, July 5. She was two weeks short of her 85th birthday. Connie was born in Union City on July 19, 1932 and moved with her family to Matawan as a teenager. She graduated from Matawan High School as a member of the class of 1950.

She married the love of her life, James J. (Jimmy) Buckley on December 23, 1950 and they spent 54 years together prior to Jimmy’s passing. They loved taking annual vacations to Cape Cod and later in life to the Florida Keys. Everyone who knew Connie has memories of her as a strong, courageous, generous, fun-loving, out spoken and definitely one of a kind woman who loved her family.

She is survived by three children: Debra Giordano, James J Buckley and Patricia Tucker; and nine grandchildren: Danielle Wesse and her husband Sebastien and their children, Amelie and Quentin, Damon Giordano, Dina Giordano, Amelia Buckley, J. Joseph Buckley, Abigail Buckley, Thomas Buckley, James Lewis Tucker and Justin “Tank” Tucker. In addition she is survived by her brother, George Veinott and his wife, Maureen, and their children, Phillip and Amanda; her sister-in- law, Nancy Scott; and brother-in-law, Albert Mayo; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her lifetime friend, Sondra Schantz. The two of them together were often referred to as Holmdel’s “Thelma and Louise.”

At Connie's request, no funeral services are planned.