Bush, John Dallas, Age: 88, Monmouth Beach

John Dallas Bush, 88, of Monmouth Beach, died peacefully on Dec. 21, 2017 at The Brookside, Freehold. He was born Jan. 18, 1929 to Agnes and John C. Bush and was raised in Metuchen. Dallas served four years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was employed by Halecrest Construction of Edison for 25 years. He later worked for LN Rothberg & Son, Inc., Piscataway, until his retirement in 1994.

Dallas married Marion Thissen in 1955. They resided in South Plainfield, Middletown and, upon his retirement, in Williamsburg, Virginia. In 2001, Dallas and Marion moved back to New Jersey to be with their beloved family.

Surviving are his loving wife of 62 years, Marion Bush; their two children, John Dean and his wife Mary Ellen; Diane Bade and her husband Harry Bade III; grandchildren Desiree, Marisa, Harrison, Garrett; great-grandchildren Blakely and Cameron; and sister-in-law Trish Storey and her husband Joel.

A Funeral Mass celebrating his life will be held on Monday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Precious Blood, Monmouth Beach.

The family gratefully acknowledges Grace Hospice staff for the care, comfort and assistance provided during his illness. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Monmouth County.