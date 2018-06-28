Caitlin Gassert and Brendan Germain

Caitlin Rae Gassert and Brendan Christopher Germain were married April 21 at the Union Club in Boston.

The bride’s sister Danielle Gassert served as the Maid of Honor and the groom’s brother Wesley Germain was the Best Man.

Caitlin is the daughter of Kerry and Stephen Gassert of Rumson. She is a marketing director at First Republic Bank in Boston. She graduated from American University in Washington, D.C.

Brendan is the son of Susan and Gary Germain of Rumson. Brendan, a systems reliability engineer for NASDAQ OMX in Boston, is a graduate of Drexel University, Philadelphia.

Caitlin and Brendan are both graduates of Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School class of 2004.

The couple resides in Boston.

This announcement was first published in the April 26-May 3, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.