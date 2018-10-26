Cars Were Stars at the Fair Haven Fire House

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Patrick Olivero |

FAIR HAVEN – The Fire Dept. Auxiliary and Fire Police held their 19th Annual Fall Car Show in great weather, Sunday Oct. 14 at the fire house on River and Battin roads. The public was invited to ooh and ahh over 160 meticulously maintained antiques, classics, street rods, muscle cars and 4x4s as Jukebox Jimmy played tunes and hot dogs, hamburgers and sausage were served up. “It was great to see families come out to enjoy these pieces of history,” said organizer Lew Davison.

This article was first published in the Oct. 18-24, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.