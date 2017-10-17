Cavaliere, Nancy P., Age: 55, Colts Neck

Nancy P. Cavaliere, 55, of Colts Neck, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 3 surrounded by her family and lifelong friend and sister-in-law Anne Marie Cavaliere. Her strong will to live and incredible support of family and friends, too many to name individually and her unwavering faith in God carried her through these last seven months. Nancy was blessed with the gift of celebrating mass at home with her family and friends just hours before passing away.

Nancy was born in Jersey City and was a proud graduate of the Academy of Saint Aloysius and the Laboratory of Institute of Merchandising in New York City. She was the national sales director for the Michael Friedman Corporation before leaving her career to dedicate her life to what she loved most, caring for her family.

Nancy loved to cook, travel, attend the theater in New York City with friends but her favorite place was the beach. She was a founding member of the Kensington Women’s Club and an active member of the WWDW book club in Colts Neck. She was a communicant at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Colts Neck where she taught CCD and worked on their Millennium Project.

She treasured time with her family and dedicated her life to them. She is survived by her loving husband, Jack; and her two sons, Nicholas and Jonathan of Colts Neck who she cherished deeply. She was predeceased by her father, Ralph Olsen of Jersey City and survived by her loving mother, Catherine Olsen of Holmdel; a cherished brother, Ralph Olsen of Holmdel; a cherished sister, Catherine Theobold and her husband Steven Theobold of Succasaunna; a sister-in-law, Roe Cavaliere and her late husband Andrew Cavaliere of Barnegat; a brother-in-law, Bernard Cavaliere and his wife Michelle of North Arlington; a brother-in-law, Robert Cavaliere and his wife; Nancy’s lifelong and cherished friend, Anne Marie of Toms River; a sister-in-law, Audrey Cavaliere of Lakewood; a sister-in-law, Jane Marino and her husband Jerry of Davie, Florida; and many loving nieces nephews, cousins, aunts uncles and friends including Paul and Joanne Riepe, who Nancy loved and considered part of her family.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Nicholas Gonzalez Foundation through NY charities.