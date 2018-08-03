Chessman, Sharon M., Age: 71, Sea Bright
Sharon M. Chessman, 71, of Sea Bright passed away at home July 5. Sharon was born in Brooklyn and grew up in Laurelton, Long Island; Kodiak, Alaska; and Ventura, California before settling in Sea Bright 35 years ago.
Sharon attended the University of California Northridge. Following her formal education, she traveled the world working as a flight attendant with Eastern Airlines until 1991. She maintained many friendships throughout her life with those she met during her many travels.
Sharon embraced her second career in private practice as a massage therapist and yoga instructor where her focus was on wellness, nutrition and the use of essential oils. Some of her most favorite times were spent teaching yoga on the beach in her hometown of Sea Bright. She enjoyed being fit and successfully ran a number of marathons, including the New York, Dublin and San Diego “Rock and Roll” marathons.
Sharon was a very accomplished artist, particularly with watercolor paintings and sculpture, and was always in pursuit of improving her art. Her talents have been recognized at many local art show venues.
Sharon was predeceased by her parents Rita and Robert Chessman. She is survived by her sister Donna Butterworth; her niece Kristine Farro and her husband Matt, along with their sons Corey Travella and Joshua Farro, all of California; as well as her special friends Susan Mikaitis, Barbara Sager, Jean English and many devoted friends and neighbors. She spent many years spoiling her beloved golden retriever, Hunter. Sharon was a treasured sister, aunt and loving friend who will be dearly missed by all who had the good fortune and pleasure of knowing her.
We would like to thank the wonderful caretakers at Meridian Care Choices, Meridian Hospice and ComForCare who unselfishly provided amazing care, support and comfort to Sharon in her last days.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Sharon’s name to the Lustgarten Pancreatic Cancer Research Foundation at lustgarten.org.
At Sharon’s request there will be no viewing or funeral service. A memorial celebrating Sharon’s life is being planned for later this summer. John E. Day Funeral Home in Red Bank is in charge of arrangements.
