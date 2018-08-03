Chessman, Sharon M., Age: 71, Sea Bright

Sharon was a very accomplished artist, particularly with watercolor paintings and sculpture, and was always in pursuit of improving her art. Her talents have been recognized at many local art show venues.

Sharon was predeceased by her parents Rita and Robert Chessman. She is survived by her sister Donna Butterworth; her niece Kristine Farro and her husband Matt, along with their sons Corey Travella and Joshua Farro, all of California; as well as her special friends Susan Mikaitis, Barbara Sager, Jean English and many devoted friends and neighbors. She spent many years spoiling her beloved golden retriever, Hunter. Sharon was a treasured sister, aunt and loving friend who will be dearly missed by all who had the good fortune and pleasure of knowing her.

We would like to thank the wonderful caretakers at Meridian Care Choices, Meridian Hospice and ComForCare who unselfishly provided amazing care, support and comfort to Sharon in her last days.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Sharon’s name to the Lustgarten Pancreatic Cancer Research Foundation at lustgarten.org.

At Sharon’s request there will be no viewing or funeral service. A memorial celebrating Sharon’s life is being planned for later this summer. John E. Day Funeral Home in Red Bank is in charge of arrangements.