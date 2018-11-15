Colts Neck Family Reheats ‘The Crockpot Cook-off’

So Dowd dragged out her giant tub of outlet extenders and boosters and started planning. Over the years she’s blown so many fuses she’s lost count. This year’s party almost didn’t happen thanks to a faulty GFI on the back patio where she sets up all the tables and less than stellar weather. “Every year I set up tents,” said Dowd, “and every year the weather was beautiful. This year I didn’t bother and it was threatening rain all day.”

But that certainly didn’t dampen the fun. Guests came from as far south as Florida and North Carolina and from as far north as Canada. A fall tableau with mums, a scarecrow and a chalkboard sign invited guests to “strike a pose.” Once pictures were taken they could be posted to Snapchat with a special Harvest Party 2018 filter designed specifically for the party. Printed cups touted “Happy fall, y’all” and “Patti and Ryan’s Harvest Party.”

But the food is definitely the star. “It’s really the best buffet ever,” said Dowd. Over the years there have been some great dishes and some not so great ones.

A chocolate cake Dowd compared to a “chocolate slug” lives in infamy. A vegan tofu miso soup Dowd hated got the judges’ vote one year. Rice balls caused some controversy as they weren’t actually cooked in the slow cooker, just placed in there for serving. And cosmos in a crockpot were so strong one year everyone got a little drunk.