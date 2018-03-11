Colts Neck Lauds Its Hometown Architecture

COLTS NECK – The township Architectural Review Committee recently cited three structures in town worthy of its Celebrating Excellence in Architecture awards.

The 10-member Architectural Review Committee promotes preserving the exterior architectural heritage of the Township of Colts Neck, by encouraging the private sector’s involvement with restoring and preserving certain traditionally significant structures, and providing advisory architectural reports pertaining to new exterior construction.

Committee chairperson Freeholder Lillian Burry presented the 2017 awards. They were presented to Timothy and Sara Devine for their residence at 74 Cross Road, a Georgian-style estate home built in 2001 on 10 acres.