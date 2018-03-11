Colts Neck Lauds Its Hometown Architecture
COLTS NECK – The township Architectural Review Committee recently cited three structures in town worthy of its Celebrating Excellence in Architecture awards.
The 10-member Architectural Review Committee promotes preserving the exterior architectural heritage of the Township of Colts Neck, by encouraging the private sector’s involvement with restoring and preserving certain traditionally significant structures, and providing advisory architectural reports pertaining to new exterior construction.
Committee chairperson Freeholder Lillian Burry presented the 2017 awards. They were presented to Timothy and Sara Devine for their residence at 74 Cross Road, a Georgian-style estate home built in 2001 on 10 acres.
Daniel and Irene Paulus, whose custom home built in 2007 is sited on two acres on Clover Hill Road, were also congratulated for a home that is elegant and simple in its details.
Rev. Scott Brown and Bob Gassaway of the Colts Neck Reformed Church accepted an award for its church ministry building at 139 Route 537. The architects were Kaplan, Gaunt, De Santis of Red Bank. The century-old house no longer met current fire code. The team replicated the historic house and enlarged it to accommodate administration and classrooms
This article was first published in the March 1-8, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.
