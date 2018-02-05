Colts Neck Lions Club Receives Grant for Sensory Playground

The Lions Sensory Den is one of the club’s largest projects to date. The new playground will be an extension to the existing Challenger playground at Dorbrook Park. Many of the playground’s features will involve senses other than vision, such as musical instruments like drums, bells, and xylophones, as well as misting columns.

So far the Lions have raised $80,000 of their $125,000 goal. The Joy in Childhood Foundation, formerly known as The Dunkin’ Donuts & Baskin-Robbins Community Foundation, raises funds for nonprofit organizations with the goal of providing “moments of joy” for children in difficult circumstances. The $35,000 grant was presented to the Lions Club during their monthly meeting at Huddy’s Inn, Monday, Jan. 8.

Lions Clubs International has a history of service helping the blind and visually impaired. Justin Lotano, the president of the Colts Neck Lions Club, said his wife, Christina Lotano, inspired the idea for the sensory playground.

"We were looking for a larger scale project than had been done in previous years," said Lotano. "My wife suggested we look into playgrounds that exist for children who are visually impaired."

After researching playgrounds in the region, the group found that the closest playground designed for the visually impaired is located in Jersey City, at St. Joseph’s School for the Blind. After meeting with the director of communications at St. Joseph’s, Lotano decided the club should build their own specialized playground in Monmouth County. Although the playground is specifically designed for children with disabilities, Lotano said the playground can be enjoyed by all children and will promote socialization between children of all abilities. The Colts Neck Lions Club engages in other service activities in addition to the Lions Sensory Den. The organization also participates in road cleanups, collects eyeglasses to be recycled, and conducts eye scans in Colts Neck schools to identify vision defects in children early on.