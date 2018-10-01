Commentary: Keansburg Is Celebrating

Contributed by Cliff Moore |
There will be a day full of activities and events for Keansburg Day on Saturday October 6. The Keansburg Historical Society is hosting an Ecumenical Memorial Service at 9 a.m. at the Old Traux Burial Ground located at the corners of Leroy and Frederick Places. This cemetery is one of the oldest in Monmouth County with headstones dating back to 1764. Mayor Hoff and other Borough Officials will do a ribbon cutting at the newly constructer Baywalk East Playground at 10 a.m.. The Baywalk East Beach Entrance located at the intersection of Main and Beachway locates this new playground. Keansburg Recreation will be hosting the remainder of Keansburg Day’s activities from 2 to 7 p.m. The events will take place by the Baywalk East Beach entrance. Activities include music, crafters, Beer Garden, Food Trucks and activities for the children! A Bruce Springsteen Tribute Band – Asbury Park Fever will be the headliner band. The day will end with Fireworks on the Beach starting at 7 p.m.. The rain date is Sunday, October 7 from 1 to 5 p.m.
Last October this small one square mile Bayshore Community celebrated their Centennial remembering and honoring its’ rich and diverse past. Once considered by many as the resort capital of the North East with Ferry’s transporting visitors from New York to spend time at what is now the oldest amusement park in New Jersey as well as the beaches other typical waterfront activities. People traveled here from throughout the state because of its’ convenience of being 5 miles from GSP Exit 117.
On Sunday, September 23, there were ribbon cuttings for three new businesses. Amazing Chicken is a BBQ Charcoal Grill that opened at 274 Beachway Avenue. El Pilar Del Bienestar is located at 40 Carr Avenue. They offer Herbalife products and do group cardio activities. Bayshore Barks is a Pet Groomer and Day Care Center that is located at 36 Church Street. Sunday was also the celebration of the six month Anniversary of the Raritan Bay Brewery located at 32 Church Street.
There are some other exciting ribbon cuttings and activities happening in the next few months. There will be a ribbon cutting for the new police department on Carr Avenue to be announced soon. The leasing is about to start for the Luxury Waterfront Apartments named Cove on the Bay. Construction is well underway for the “Pier 260” restaurant that is working hard to be open by years end. This $3 million waterfront project is a three-story restaurant with water views on three sides and a rooftop bar.
The Borough will be home of the only EMS 9/11 Memorial in the country that is slated to be completed by September 11, 2019. The memorial is at the foot of the entrance to the recently built FREE beaches and Walkway. Keansburg’s 2 miles of waterfront is one of the few only FREE beaches in New Jersey.
The revitalization of Keansburg is aggressive and anyone wanting information on opportunities to develop or to open a new business or move an existing one can contact Cliff Moore, Keansburg’s Economic Community Development Coordinator at cliff.moore@keansburg-nj.us.
Updates can be found at the Borough’s Website; KeansburgNJ.gov, Keansburg’s Facebook Pages or TheKeansburgConnection.com.
