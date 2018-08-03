Conti, Roberta G., Age: 92, Middletown

Roberta G. Conti, 92, of Middletown, died July 4 at her home. She was born in Port Monmouth and lived in Jersey City and Roselle where she raised her family. She moved to Middletown 25 years ago. Roberta worked as a clerk for Alpha Wire in Linden for many years. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church in New Monmouth.

Surviving are daughter Diane M. and her husband Douglas Brophy of Shark River Hills; daughter Laura Conti of Middletown; son Robert Conti of Chandler, Arizona; daughter Mary Ellen and her husband Thomas Drechsler of Cranford; daughter-in-law Diane J. Conti; and seven grandchildren Michele, Christopher, Alyssa, Derek, Brittany, Shaylynn and Michael.

Roberta was preceded in death by her husband Michael in 1987, and a son, John Conti. She was also predeceased by a brother, John Wehman, and two sisters, Margaret Hanlon and Dorothy Hanlon.

Memorial visitation will be held July 13 from 4 to 8 p.m. at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Saturday, July 14 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Chapel, 26 Leonardville Road, New Monmouth. Burial of Ashes will follow at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown.

