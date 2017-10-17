Cook, Carl, Holmdel

Carl “Bruce” Cook, of Holmdel, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 7 surrounded by his loving family. Bruce was born in South Amboy, grew up in Keyport and was a Holmdel resident for the past 25 years. He was a member of Iron Workers Local 11 retiring in 2003. Few people are fortunate enough to have enjoyed the multitude of hobbies Bruce enjoyed. He loved the outdoors and was a passionate deer hunter and fisherman. He raced cars, speed skiffs and was talented enough to build anything from dune buggies to beautiful homes.

But his biggest passion was his family. Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Linda (Boncada) Cook; and their two sons, David and Alan Cook; daughters-in-law, Amber Cook and Melissa Cook; along with four beautiful grandsons, Nathan, Kyle, Brady and Ryan Cook. Also surviving are his siblings, Norman Currie, Barbara Currie-Naffin and Sandra Shevlin.