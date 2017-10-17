Cook, Carl, Holmdel
Carl “Bruce” Cook, of Holmdel, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 7 surrounded by his loving family. Bruce was born in South Amboy, grew up in Keyport and was a Holmdel resident for the past 25 years. He was a member of Iron Workers Local 11 retiring in 2003. Few people are fortunate enough to have enjoyed the multitude of hobbies Bruce enjoyed. He loved the outdoors and was a passionate deer hunter and fisherman. He raced cars, speed skiffs and was talented enough to build anything from dune buggies to beautiful homes.
But his biggest passion was his family. Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Linda (Boncada) Cook; and their two sons, David and Alan Cook; daughters-in-law, Amber Cook and Melissa Cook; along with four beautiful grandsons, Nathan, Kyle, Brady and Ryan Cook. Also surviving are his siblings, Norman Currie, Barbara Currie-Naffin and Sandra Shevlin.
Holmdel Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Holy Family St. Vincent DePaul Society, 727 Route 36, Union Beach, NJ 07735 or Fulfill, The Food Bank of Monmouth/Ocean Counties, 3300 Route 66, Neptune, NJ 07753. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Bruce’s Page of Tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
