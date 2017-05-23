Daily, Donald Lynn, Age: 64, Red Bank

Donald Lynn Daily, 64 of Red Bank, passed away on Monday, May 8. Donald was born to James and Johnnie Lou Ball Daily in Long Branch. He lived in Old Bridge before moving to Red Bank. He was a member of the Matawan Lodge 192 Free & Accepted Masons.

Don was a self-employed builder for 40 years in Old Bridge and Red Bank, as well as a talented musician. Music was his passion as he played in Skin Davis, MTD, among many other bands.

Donald was predeceased by his brother, Jeff Daily. He is survived by his sons, Donald Daily and his wife Robyn of Old Bridge, Justin Michael Daily and his wife Megan of Laurence Harbor and Cody Daily of Freehold; his daughter, Amy Brogus and her husband Robert of Red Bank; his life partner, JoAnn Clark; his stepson, Bruce A. Thompson; his brothers, Keith and Ricky Daily of Florida, Ronnie Daily of New Jersey, Ralph Lengyel of New Jersey, John Lengyel, Chris Lengyel and Michael Lengyel; his father, Ralph T. Lengyel; his six grandchildren; and his beloved hot dog Dachshund, Chase.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements.