Decker, Helen Ann (Houston), Age: 89, Monmouth Beach

Helen Ann (Houston) Decker, 89, passed away peacefully on March 28 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune, following a long illness. Born in Elizabeth, she then resided in Convent Station, before settling in her summer home in Monmouth Beach, where she has lived for the past 20 years.

She was predeceased by her parents, Robert S. and Helen L. (Engel) Houston; her husband, Kenneth M. Decker Sr.; her brothers, Edward K. and Robert E. Houston; and her sisters-in- law, Sue and Joan Houston. Surviving are her two daughters and sons-in law, Kathryn M. Decker-Scheetz and Thomas and Anne C. Bogner and Joseph, all of Monmouth Beach; her son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth M. Decker Jr. and Linda of Far Hills; her four grandchildren, J. Matthew Bogner and Danielle of West Long Branch, Elizabeth A. Bogner of Monmouth Beach, K.M. Jake Decker of Far Hills, and Helen Ann D. Scheetz of New York City; and her three great-grandchildren, Francesca and James Bogner and Nicodemus Bogner-Booth.

As a child, Helen summered at the Jersey Shore and continued the tradition with her family, before making her permanent residence in Monmouth Beach. She loved the beach and spending time with her family, friends and loved ones. She was an avid reader with a passion for mystery novels and loved crocheting afghan blankets for her family. Helen had a wonderful sense of humor, a vivacious personality, was known to speak her mind and was loved by all who had the opportunity to meet her.

Visitation was April 2 at Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on April 3 at St. James Catholic Church, Red Bank. In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations made to the American Cancer Society.