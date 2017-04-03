Democrats Tap Their Candidates

In the 11th District senate race, Vincent Gopal of Long Branch, the former chairman of the county organization and the owner of a Hazlet-based marketing company, will be running against Republican Jennifer Beck of Red Bank, a state senator since 2008.

“I have already been knocking on doors,” Gopal said.

He criticized Beck’s record, including her vote against overriding Christie’s veto of an equal pay for women bill the Senate initially approved.

On Monday Gopal said he thought recent events in Washington would have an effect on the county elections. “I think a lot of the negative energy has only been helping the Democrats.”

As he visits neighborhoods in his district, Gopal said he has found “a lot of people are unhappy.”

Seniors especially are worried about health insurance and the possible negative effects of changes, he said.

In the 13th District, Sean Byrnes of Middletown, who served on the Middletown Township Committee from 2008-2011, will run for the Senate seat against Republican Declan O’Scanlon, who has been in the Assembly since 2008.

O’Scanlon was tapped by the Republicans to run for the seat now occupied by Joseph Kyrillos Jr., who has been a state senator since 1992 and has chosen to retire.

He was nominated for the position by Daniel O’Hern Jr., his law partner in Byrnes, O’Hern & Heugle, LLC, Red Bank, and the son of the former Red Bank mayor, Daniel O’Hern.

“There has never been a time in my life that the Democratic party was more important than now,” Byrnes said. “I can’t sit by anymore,” he said.

Byrnes said the proposed federal budget “puts bombs over babies.”

There was a contest among six candidates for the two positions on the ballot for Assembly positions in the 13th District.

After a vote by ballots was counted, Thomas Giaimo, Middletown, and Mariel DiDato, Hazlet, were named as candidates.

Giaimo, of Giaimo & Associates, Rumson, said although he has not served in an elected position, he has been a lawyer for 42 years, representing community associations and has interacted with all levels of governments during that time. He said he saw Middletown as the key to the election.