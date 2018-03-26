DeSario, Fannie, Age: 90, Middletown

Fannie DeSario, (Fannie Hill), 90, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on March 7 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. She was born in Staten Island and lived in Arbor Terrace, formerly Kings Row in Middletown since 1987. Fannie worked as a dressmaker at Wil-Bob dress shop in Staten Island, then as a machine operator for Glasscow T-Shirt Company in Perth Amboy. She was an active member of the Middletown Senior Citizens for many years. She loved to play board games, cards and especially Bingo.

Surviving are her nieces, Marie Alles; Janice McConnell and her husband Alex; Georgette Spielman and her wife, Linda Buono; great nieces, Connie Ratty; Amanda Outerbridge; nephew, Alexander McConnell Jr. Also surviving are great-great nieces and great-great nephews.

Fannie was preceded in death by her niece, Karen Annibale; nephew, Michael Castellano; great nieces, Debra Johnsen and Maria Alles; great-great nephew, Walter Johnsen III; siblings Frank DeSario; Connie Castellano; Rose Spielman; and Phillip DeSario.

Visitation was held on March 11 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral services were March 12 at the funeral home. Entombment followed at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit pflegerfh.com.