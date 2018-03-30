DeSio, Genevieve, Age: 94, Shrewsbury

Genevieve DeSio, 94, of Shrewsbury passed away on March 16 in Red Bank. She was born in Brooklyn, to the late Sesto Pallota and Josephine Ruocco.

Genevieve was a loan officer and administrative assistant for Republic National Bank in New York City. She moved to Toms River and was a member of Holiday City West where she was coordinator of the Travel Club and editor of the community newspaper. She was a communicant of St. Joseph’s RC Church in Toms River. Genevieve loved cooking, sewing and being “Granny.”

Genevieve was predeceased by her beloved husband, Rocco DeSio, in 1977, and also by her brothers Oswald, Joseph and Ralph and her son-in-law, Dominick Barreca. She is survived by her loving children, Richard DeSio (Karen) and Joann Barreca. Also surviving are her adoring grandchildren, Gina Sherman (Robert), Philip Barreca (Nicole), Laura King (Adam) and her great-grandchildren, Madeline, Peter, Timmy, Christian, Robert, Henry, Gwyneth, Amelia and Teddy.

Visitation was held at John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank on March 19. A Mass of Christian burial took place at St. Anthony’s R.C. Church in Red Bank on March 20 with entombment at St. Joseph Cemetery & Mausoleum in Toms River.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made in Genevieve’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Attn: Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.