DiCicco, Lydia, Age: 93, Middletown

Lydia DiCicco, 93, of Middletown, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 24.

She was predeceased by her parents, Isabel (Bianco) and Anthony Babusci; her first husband, Frank P. Querques; her second husband, Patrick DiCicco; her siblings, Louis and Daniel Babusci and Elizabeth Priolo. Lydia is survived by her daughter, Michele Querques; her sister, Eunice Saporito; her son-in-law Kevin Kaden; along with her cherished grandchildren, Danielle, Jessica, and Christina.

Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Hazlet, was in charge of arrangements. For information or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.