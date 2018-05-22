Digging The Little Silver Of Long Ago

Among the students was a former Atlantic Highlands librarian, Marilyn Scherfen, who is indulging her passion for archaeology with the group. Two years ago she spent a few days at a dig led by Veit at the Sandy Hook Lighthouse when she had an amazing experience.

“One day, my hand came across something that looked like a pebble but it was too heavy. I thought ‘It’s lead, a musket ball.’ From then on I was enchanted and told myself I wanted to do more of this,” said Scherfen.

She met with Veit to ask if it made sense “at my age to get involved in this” and was encouraged to pursue her interest. She is now pursuing a Master’s degree in anthropology. She said she doesn’t know where this new vocation will lead, but says “my personal history will be made later.”

An intriguing aspect of the Parker family history regards slavery. A family legend about a long wooden bench in the house’s cellar says it was where “servants” ate. Keith Wells is president of the non- profit Parker Homestead-1665, Inc. He continues to research this topic and has found evidence that early Parkers did indeed own slaves. “An intern researched Parker family wills and last testaments a while ago and slaves are mentioned a few times. As distasteful and shocking as this may be to us today, in the 18th and 19th centuries some Monmouth County family farms used slaves. We’ll be looking at ways to present this unpleasant truth with sensitivity as we tell the story of this place.”