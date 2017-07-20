Dudak, Bernice, Age: 95, Ocean Grove

Bernice Dudak, 95, of Ocean Grove, died on Sunday June 25. Mrs. Dudak last worked as a librarian for the Asbury Park Press in Asbury Park. Previously she had worked for Reuben H. Donnelly in Mt. Vernon, New York.

She was a member of the Salvation Army for over 30 years, a volunteer at Jersey Shore University Medical Center for over 25 years and a member of the James Ackerman Federation at Jersey Shore Medical Center.

Bernice was a member of the Ocean Grove Women Club, the Neptune Senior Center, the New Jersey Federation Women’s Club, the International Ladies Garment Workers and St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, in Ocean Grove.

She loved her front porch, gardening and talking to all her neighbors. Born in New Rochelle, New York, she lived in the Bronx before moving to Ocean Grove in 1973.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph in 1984; her son, Stephen in 1993; her brothers, Ruggiero, Louis, Cesare, and Orlando; her sister, Dora Mercurio; and her parents, Nazzerano and Luigina Valente Figliuzzi. Surviving are her son, Joseph Dudak and his wife Monica of North Carolina; her daughter, Linda, who Bernice lived with and was her caregiver; her grandson, Kyle Dudak; and many nieces and nephews.

Ocean Grove Memorial Home was in charge of arrangements.