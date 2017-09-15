Eating Disorders: Know the Warning Signs

Her friend approached her mother about Audrey’s weight loss. Shortly after, she was told by her parents that they would be bringing her to a nutritionist’s appointment. It was actually a therapist’s office and Audrey became enraged and tried to walk back to the car, but in the end she stayed and talked. She was diagnosed with anorexia nervosa. Erwin was the therapist. Eight years later Audrey can happily say full recovery is possible. Today she has achieved her ultimate career of becoming a therapist herself, working with patients with a variety of mental health struggles, eating disorders included.

Eric Alcera, M.D., medical director of Hackensack/ Meridian Behavioral, is a child psychiatrist and has spoken to parents about many of the changes in behaviors Erwin mentioned. “There are traits to keep an eye on, body image, perfectionism, rigidity in the child. There is a size-weight prejudice prevalent in our society. Kids are being bullied for how they look, what they wear. When you see withdrawal, an increase in anxiety, maybe the child isn’t getting as much sleep, it is time to engage in a conversation.”

If, as a parent, you suspect an eating disorder, Alcera recommends you contact your primary care doctor. Eating disorders can be deadly, and not just for the drastically underweight. Generally your primary care doctor will give you a referral, but it is not one-size-fits-all, so he advises people do their own research also, and go with an eating disorder specialist you and your child feel comfortable with. Whether you decide on inpatient or family-based therapy, a treatment team, including a psychologist or psychiatrist and a nutritionist, needs to be assembled.

While family and friends can be a huge help in providing support, you and your child may also want to join an eating disorder support group. They provide a safe environment where you can talk freely and get advice and support from peers going through the same process. There are many types of support groups, some are led by professional therapists, while others are moderated by trained volunteers. Erwin runs a group that meets at Riverview Medical Center the fourth (not last) Saturday of every month from 10:30 a.m. to noon. To find a support group: ask your doctor or therapist, call local hospitals/universities or try the school nurse or counseling office.