Eckert, Martha E., Age: 83, Middletown

She was predeceased by her husband, Matthew in 1981; her sons, Michael and David; and her granddaughter, Lisa. Martha is survived by her loving children and their spouses, Matthew and Shirley, Joseph, Paul and Ann; her daughters-in-law, Katherine and Jill; and siblings, Henry, Otto and Lorraine Schoellner and her husband Jack. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.

A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, January 19 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Ave., Red Bank. A funeral home service will be held on Friday, January 20 at 10 a.m. with interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 100 Chapel Hill Rd., Middletown, immediately following. Please visit Martha’s memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.