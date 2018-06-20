Educating the World One Child At A Time

By Judy O’Gorman Alvarez |

Four or so times a year, Alex Paulus leaves his home and family in Switzerland and – armed with suitcases of school supplies, children’s clothing and toys – travels to a remote area of Vietnam to provide the children and teachers with much-needed essentials.

Through Volunteers for Education (VFE), a charity Paulus founded in 2017, he works to build a better and sustainable life for people in need in the mountainous provinces and remote rural areas of Vietnam in a simple way: through education.

The charity focuses on educational conditions because of the basic belief that better education leads to a better life.

Paulus’ career in international oil has allowed him to visit and work in various cities around the world, such as Singapore, London, Hamburg, Zurich and Red Bank, where he still has ties to good friends. But it was on a business trip to Vietnam where Paulus found poverty so striking and disturbing, it inspired him to create VFE.

Vietnam has a population of more than 90 million people, more than 30 million of whom are under the age of 18; more than 7 million are under 5 years old.