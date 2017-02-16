Eight Historic Buildings At Fort Hancock Have Suitors

By Liz Sheehan

MIDDLETOWN â€“ After issuing the first lease on a building in historic Fort Hancock on Sandy Hook in Gateway National Recreation Area last year, the committee formed in 2012 to plan for the fortâ€™s future now has letters of intent to lease eight other buildings at the fort.

At its meeting Friday at the Thompson Park Visitor Center, Lincroft, members of the Fort Hancock 21st Century Advisory Committee received a report from National Park Service (NPS) officials detailing the issuing of letters of intent for the buildings, the process by which potential lessees and the park service enter into discussions on lease terms.

The leases for five of the buildings, which were previously used by the U.S. Army as a gas station, bakery, mule barn, and sergeantsâ€™ and officersâ€™ quarters, are now being discussed by the NPS with Joseph Kachinsky Jr. and Rudolph Wobito, according to the park service.

Kachinsky is a construction official in Middletown who conducts building assessments on Sandy Hook, but will not inspect the buildings he is involved in leasing. Instead, an inspector for Atlantic Highlands or another nearby town will do those inspections.

Neither Kachinsky nor Wobito could be reached for comment about the buildings.

The project manager and architect for the nonprofit Affordable Housing Alliance advocacy group, serving Monmouth County, have met with the park service concerning the building that was formerly bachelor officersâ€™ quarters to discuss the NPS approval process and historic preservation and interim preservation plan, the park service said. Meyer Pincelli, director of capital projects at the Affordable Housing Alliance, said they would use the house to create several one-bedroom affordable housing units.

Representatives for The Monmouth County Vocational School District, which operates the Marine Academy of Science and Technology (MAST) high school, have also met with the park officials. They are interested in a former mess hall and barracks, according to the park service.