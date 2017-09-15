Ellis, Eleanor A., Age: 101, Red Bank

Eleanor A. Ellis, 101, of Red Bank, passed away on Thursday, September 7 at the Atrium. She was born at home in Sea Bright to the late Howard B. and Eleanor A. (Elliott) Alexander. She grew up going to the beach club that her grandfather, the first mayor of Sea Bright, started. She moved to New York City briefly but lived in Little Silver most of her childhood, attending the Red Bank public schools. She graduated with her bachelor’s degree from Douglass College in 1938.

Eleanor met her husband, William, in an Italian class and was married in 1942. They settled in Fair Haven where together they raised their four children. In 1995, Eleanor and William moved to Shadow Lake Village in Red Bank. She worked for many years as the personal secretary for Mr. Harry and Katherine Neuberger of Lincroft. She was also the first councilwoman elected in Fair Haven and was very involved in the community.

Eleanor cared about the environment and started the town’s first recycling program. She donated to many organizations, including Best Friends, Nature Conservatory and Douglass College. Most of all, Eleanor was very giving and was willing to give a hand to anyone in need. She also loved animals and had beloved pets through the years. She loved crafts and was extremely talented at counted cross-stitch.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, William Ellis in 1998, and her brother, Howard Alexander and his wife Sally. Surviving are her beloved children, Kathleen Ellis of Red Bank, E. Christine Klein of Pitcher, New York, James Ellis and wife Jill of North Carolina and William Ellis of Long Branch; her five grandchildren, Todd Grisar, Corinne Klein, Everett Stone, Nicholas Stone and Alexandra T.; and her great-grandchildren, Jordan Mathews, Alexis Stone, Charlie Grisar, Lilly Grisar and J.J. Grisar.

John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in Eleanor’s memory to Best Friends, Douglass College or Nature Conservatory, addresses may be found on Eleanor’s memorial website page at the address below www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.